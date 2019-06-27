I will continue giving my best: Shaheen

BIRMINGHAM: Shaheen Shah Afridi was born eight years after Imran Khan captained Pakistan to a historic World Cup triumph Down Under back in 1992.

That’s why the left-arm pacer doesn’t really understand all the fuss about the similarities between Pakistan’s current World Cup campaign and their march to victory in the 1992 edition. But after taking a crucial three-wicket haul in Pakistan’s six-wicket win in a do-or-die World Cup match against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday, Shaheen did stress that he would continue giving his best to help Pakistan win back the coveted title after 29 years.

“I wasn’t even born in 1992, I even don’t know how things were 27 years ago so I’m not thinking much about similarities but yes I’m focused on giving my best in this tournament to achieve glory once again,” he told reporters at the Mixed Zone after Wednesday’s game.

Young Pakistani players are becoming more and more diplomatic. They try to please everybody they can after giving a good performance. Shaheen proved on Wednesday that he is no exception.