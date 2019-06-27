Pakistan mull four-pronged pace attack against Afghans

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan considering the option to go into the match against Afghanistan with four-pronged pace attack considering the apparent weakness of the qualifiers.

A well-placed source accompanying the team has confirmed to The News that though no final decision has been taken as yet on the playing XI for the match to be played on Saturday, the option of going with the four pacers did come under discussion.

“Afghanistan is relatively weak when it comes to playing genuine pacers. Neither the team has any genuine pacer in their line-up nor Afghanistan are accustomed of playing against quality pacer, So it would be a good option to go into the match with all out pace attack,” the source confirmed.

He said that all depends on the condition and wicket to be prepared for the match. “It all depends on what kind of surface we get at Headingly Leeds for the match. Admitted the best option against Afghanistan would be an all out pace attack but what matters most are the condition and the playing surface.” The weather forecast is ideal for cricket as a clear sunshine is expected for the weekend at Leeds. When questioned on the formation of the pace attack if at all, Pakistan decides to go with four-pacers, the official said that Mohammad Hasnain could well be seen playing his first match on the tour.

“He definitely is the front runner when it comes to the inclusion of fourth seamer in the team for the match against Afghanistan. Hasnain though consistently bowls in the nets, he has yet to play his first match of the World Cup. If there is any grass on the wicket and the stripe is firm and responsive, there is every chance that Pakistan would go into the match with four pacers.”

In case Pakistan decides to go into the match with four pacers, Imad Wasim or Shahdab Khan could well be seen paving the way for the extra pacer.Meanwhile, the team has travelled from Birmingham to Leeds Thursday. “The team will have their extensive nets Friday at the ground.”