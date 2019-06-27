Pakistan can’t afford to lose focus: Waqar

BIRMINGHAM: Waqar Younis believes Pakistan cannot afford to move their eyes off the ball despite back-to-back victories against South Africa and New Zealand.

The two impressive wins have placed Pakistan firmly in the race for semi-final qualification. A win against minnows Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday will further improve Pakistan’s World Cup hopes.But Waqar Younis, the former Pakistan captain, stressed on Thursday that Sarfraz Ahmed and his team cannot afford to lose focus.

“The momentum seems to have shifted with these two wins, as well as England losing to Australia,” Waqar wrote in his column on the ICC website.“That result gave Pakistan some hope. They knew that if they beat New Zealand they could increase the pressure on England and give themselves a real chance of making the semi-finals.

“The danger is now that complacency starts to creep in. After beating South Africa and then unbeaten New Zealand, it would be easy to get carried away. They cannot allow that to happen, they need to focus on the next game against Afghanistan and make sure they win. “They also cannot worry about other results. If Pakistan beat Afghanistan and Bangladesh, they will have done their job, hopefully it will be enough to reach the semi-finals.”

Waqar hailed the role of young pacer Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan’s six-wicket win against New Zealand. “Shaheen Shah Afridi is only 19 so he will have bad days and super days, against New Zealand it was definitely the latter. “Babar Azam was Player of the Match, and deservedly so for what was an exceptional innings, but Shaheen bowled brilliantly.