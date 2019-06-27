UN climate talks limp to close as Europe sizzles

BONN: Amid soaring temperatures and the direst warnings yet over the threat from global warming, nations were set to wrap up UN climate talks with meagre progress in the plan to avert climate disaster. The annual UN negotiations in the German city of Bonn come in the midst of a Europe-wide heatwave and have exposed deep fissures between rich and developing countries on a number of contentious issues. Countries are devising ways of making good on what they promised in the 2015 Paris climate deal, which aims to limit global temperature rises to 2.0 degrees Celsius (3.6 Farenheit). A landmark report last year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said that a safer cap of 1.5C rise would preferably see nations rapidly slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions via a sharp drawdown of fossil fuel use. The Paris deal obligates nations to negotiate based on the “best available” science.