‘No preconditions’ for Trump-Xi talks: White House advisor

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump´s top economic advisor said Thursday there are no preconditions from the US or Chinese sides ahead of make-or-break trade talks between Trump and President Xi Jinping. “There are no preconditions to these talks,” Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House. “That´s very important.” Kudlow dismissed a report in The Wall Street Journal saying that Xi will present Trump with a list of demands to be met if the two sides are to resume negotiations on ending their huge trade dispute. The Journal reported that these preconditions include an end of attempts to block US companies from doing business with Chinese tech giant Huawei, which Washington describes as a national security threat. Trump and Xi meet Saturday in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of a G20 summit.