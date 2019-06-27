close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 28, 2019

‘No preconditions’ for Trump-Xi talks: White House advisor

World

AFP
June 28, 2019

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump´s top economic advisor said Thursday there are no preconditions from the US or Chinese sides ahead of make-or-break trade talks between Trump and President Xi Jinping. “There are no preconditions to these talks,” Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House. “That´s very important.” Kudlow dismissed a report in The Wall Street Journal saying that Xi will present Trump with a list of demands to be met if the two sides are to resume negotiations on ending their huge trade dispute. The Journal reported that these preconditions include an end of attempts to block US companies from doing business with Chinese tech giant Huawei, which Washington describes as a national security threat. Trump and Xi meet Saturday in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of a G20 summit.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus