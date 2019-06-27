Hungary court rejects extradition of Macedonian ex-PM

BUDAPEST: A Hungarian court rejected on Thursday Macedonia’s extradition request for former premier Nikola Gruevski, who is accused of misusing public funds including a conviction for providing himself with a luxury Mercedes automobile. “The conditions for an extradition, having seen the international arrest warrant and Macedonia’s extradition request, have not been fulfilled,” judge Eva Varhgyi said following a short closed hearing in Budapest. Gruevski, 48, was allowed to walk freely from the courthouse, in a baseball cap and sunglasses.