Fri Jun 28, 2019
June 28, 2019

Facebook starting nominations ‘soon’ for content oversight panel

WASHINGTON: Facebook said Thursday it would soon open up nominations for a new 40-member oversight panel to make tough decisions on content moderation, saying it would be independent of governments and management of the social networking giant. A report on the process was released following more than six months of consultations in 88 countries on how to deal with the delicate topics of allowing and removing controversial comments and images. The initiative was based on chief executive Mark Zuckerberg´s call for a “supreme court” that would make difficult calls on what is appropriate content for Facebook. “First and foremost, people want a board that exercises independent judgment — not judgment influenced by Facebook management, governments or third parties,” said a blog post by Facebook governance and global affairs director Brent Harris.

