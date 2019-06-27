19 illegal miners killed in DR Congo mine collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: At least 19 illegal miners were killed on Thursday after part of a mine collapsed in southeastern DR Congo, Swiss-based mining giant Glencore said. “Tragically there were 19 fatalities today, with possible further unconfirmed fatalities,” Glencore said in a statement. The incident happened at a mine in the Kolwezi area operated by Kamoto Copper Company, a subsidiary of Glencore.
