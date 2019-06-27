Indonesia court rejects bid to overturn President Widodo’s victory

JAKARTA: -Indonesia’s constitutional court Thursday rejected a bid to overturn President Joko Widodo’s election victory and dismissed his defeated challenger’s claims of widespread voter fraud as groundless.

The court threw out the case lodged by ex-general Prabowo Subianto, saying he did not prove he lost the April vote because of widespread cheating and voter fraud, allegations that sparked deadly rioting in Jakarta.

“The plaintiff’s case is legally groundless,” said chief Justice Anwar Usman. “We reject (his) demand in its entirety.” In the course of a hearing that stretched over nine hours, the panel painstakingly described many of the allegations — including vote buying and that biased civil servants favoured Widodo — as baseless.

The court, which also questioned the quality of the evidence and the credibility of witnesses, said voter-fraud claims were the responsibility of Indonesia’s elections supervisory agency and beyond its remit. Subianto claimed that the election in the world’s third-biggest democracy was plagued by “systematic, structured and massive” electoral fraud that cost him victory.

His lawyers sought to overturn the official results that declared Widodo the winner with 55.5 percent of votes, against Subianto’s 44.5 percent. After the ruling, Subianto said he would consider his options.