Fri Jun 28, 2019
AFP
June 28, 2019

Hungary to stage first stages of Giro d’Italia

Sports

AFP
June 28, 2019

MILAN: The first three stages of next year’s Giro d’Italia will be raced in Hungary, the organisers of the Italian race confirmed on Thursday.

The Giro will start on Saturday, May 9 with a 9.5km individual time-trial on the streets of Budapest. The second stage, which will suit the sprinters, starts in the capital before covering 193km to the northwestern city of Gyor.

Stage three will start in the central city of Szekesfehervar and race over 197km to Nagykanizsa in southwestern Hungary. It will be the 14th time that the Giro has started outside Italy.

Last year’s edition started in Jerusalem, the first time one of cycling’s three major races began outside of Europe. Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz won this year’s race which got underway in Bologna and finished in Verona.

