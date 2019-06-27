close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 28, 2019

Brilliant win

Newspost

 
June 28, 2019

Nobody had thought that an unpredictable and inconsistent Pakistan team would recover from its heavy defeat against arch-rival India. After beating the South African team, the Green Shirts also outclassed an unbeaten New Zealand by 6 wickets to stay alive in the World Cup. The bowlers from our side gave a tough time to New Zealand and restricted them for just 237. Nineteen-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took three wickets with a superb bowling display.

In a low-scoring game, Pakistan’s opening pair once again struggled. Both Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq left the crease earlier. After that Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez stayed at the crease and gave some relief to the team. At one stage, Pakistan looked nervous while chasing the low target. Thanks to Babar Azam and Harris Sohail for playing a important role in the victory over the Kiwis. At present, the Pakistan team is just behind Bangladesh. The Green Shirts still needs to win their remaining games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They will have to wait for some other teams’ performance as well to reach the semi-final.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus