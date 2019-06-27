Brilliant win

Nobody had thought that an unpredictable and inconsistent Pakistan team would recover from its heavy defeat against arch-rival India. After beating the South African team, the Green Shirts also outclassed an unbeaten New Zealand by 6 wickets to stay alive in the World Cup. The bowlers from our side gave a tough time to New Zealand and restricted them for just 237. Nineteen-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took three wickets with a superb bowling display.

In a low-scoring game, Pakistan’s opening pair once again struggled. Both Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq left the crease earlier. After that Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez stayed at the crease and gave some relief to the team. At one stage, Pakistan looked nervous while chasing the low target. Thanks to Babar Azam and Harris Sohail for playing a important role in the victory over the Kiwis. At present, the Pakistan team is just behind Bangladesh. The Green Shirts still needs to win their remaining games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They will have to wait for some other teams’ performance as well to reach the semi-final.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad