Fri Jun 28, 2019
June 28, 2019

Verifying woes

Newspost

 
It has been observed that the biometric verification machines installed at Nadra, banks and

all such places fail in 99 percent cases to capture the fingerprints of pensioners and senior citizens.

Since the source of income of these persons is open and well known, failure of the machines to register their fingerprints resulting in suspension of their bank accounts adds to their discomfort and inconvenience. Some banks, especially the National Bank of Pakistan, send them back to Nadra where the same hurdle occurs during issuance of their lifetime CNIC. Pensioners and senior citizens need to be accommodated.

Anusha Mansoor

Karachi

