Fri Jun 28, 2019
Drug issues

Newspost

 
June 28, 2019

This reference to the article, ‘Politics and drugs’ (June 26) by Dr Ikramul Haq. Drug abuse is a major problem in Pakistan. Our younger generation is more interested in drugs than in getting an education. The present government will need to bring about major changes in the country so that the drug problem is resolved.

Yasira Mansoor

Makra

