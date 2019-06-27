A bit of magic

With Pakistan’s emphatic six-wicket win over New Zealand, the team keeps its hopes of a semi-final play alive – for now. It also keeps alive the World Cup and its excitement for millions of cricket fans across the country who continue to hope that the national team could indeed emerge victorious even after its perilous start. On Wednesday, at an overcast Edgbaston Pakistan dominated the game after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat. The decision proved not to be a wise one, with some steady bowling by Pakistan backed by a suddenly rejuvenated fielding side holding them back to 237 runs. At the crease Babar Azam’s magnificent century and another solid knock by Haris Sohail meant that Pakistan essentially cruised to victory in a match that always seemed to be in their grip.

Amidst the celebrations, comparisons are being made with the 1992 World Cup and Pakistan’s progress through it. Interestingly, in a row of figures that has fascinated the superstitious and the statistically-minded alike, Pakistan had fared in identical fashion during that contest, losing the same matches, having the same washed out and winning after initial defeats. If this pattern is repeated, it would be nothing short of miraculous. To get to the semi-final, where it may once again face India, Pakistan must win both its upcoming matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. While Bangladesh is a much improved side, this is the easier part of the equation. In addition, England must lose at least one of its two upcoming games and Sri Lanka must do the same. There are other permutations but these are even more complex.

Essentially, all that Pakistan can do is focus on its own strategy and its own team spirit. If it can maintain the kind of momentum demonstrated against New Zealand there may be a chance. But those already dreaming of a place in the semi-finals or beyond must remember some things lie beyond Sarfraz Ahmad and his men. The performances of England and Sri Lanka will from this moment on be watched with as much attention in Pakistan as by their own fans. But already Pakistan has demonstrated they have both the ability and the will to succeed. Now what we need is consistency, some help from the weather so a crucial game is not washed out and for all the pegs to fit into the right holes so that the final equation comes out in Pakistan’s favour.