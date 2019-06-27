47pc of student loans ‘to be covered by taxpayer’

LONDON: Around 47 per cent of the value of full-time student loans being taken out in England will be covered by the taxpayer, figures have suggested.

An estimated 70 per cent of full-time undergraduates starting university in 2018/19 will benefit from a government contribution. For full-time higher education loans the contribution is around 47p in the pound, and for part-time higher education loans it is 41p.

The figures take into account anyone on an undergraduate course who received a student loan in the 2018/19 financial year. In total, the contribution equates to £7.4 billion. For those who took out a loan in 2017/18, the taxpayer is expected to cover 45 per cent of the repayment.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: “It is often overlooked just how much the government, and therefore the taxpayer, contributes to student loans being taken out in England. “Student loans are unlike commercial loans, in a number of different ways — but fundamentally because you don’t have to pay unless you’re earning over the income threshold, and after 30 years it is written off.

“A subsidy of around 45 per cent is a substantial amount, but a deliberate design of the system intended to make sure our world-class education is open to anyone who can benefit from it. Today’s figures highlight just how progressive our system is, but also reiterates the need for universities to deliver value for money on courses — not just for students, but the taxpayer as well.”

Repayments for those on the latest undergraduate student loan system are only made while the graduate earns over £25,725 and are time limited to 30 years. The figures published on Thursday are part of the government’s Resource Accounting and Budgeting (RAB) charge, which outlines the value of student loans written off by the government.

The data also indicates that the master’s loan system does not require any subsidy from the government, with the majority of students at this level going on to repay back their loans in full.

Full-time undergraduate entrants eligible for tuition fee loans are forecast to fall 0.8 per cent in 2018/19 to 384,000, before growing 1.8 per cent in 2019/20 to 391,000. Due to a projected decline in the 18 to 20-year-old population, these entrants are then forecast to fall 1.4 per cent to 385,000 in 2020/21.

Growth is then expected to resume, increasing by 2.9 per cent to 397,000 in 2023/24. Speaking at the Festival of Higher Education, universities minister Chris Skidmore was asked whether degrees were a good investment for the taxpayer.

He said: “Ultimately it is good value for money. When you look at international students willing to pay far more for their degrees in the UK, because they know they are getting world class education. And it’s not just the individuals who are benefiting. It is also for the benefit of society, training doctors and midwives, subsiding investment in local communities and world-leading research.

“This ensures the UK will continue to lead the world in the creative arts, and produces the inventors of the future. It is an investment worth making.”