Barnardo’s bowled over by Babar, Imam’s support

LONDON: Pakistani cricket stars Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq have shown their support for children’s charity Barnardo’s while competing in the World Cup in England.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the batsmen signed two bats for Barnardo’s which will be auctioned off to help raise funds to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children. The stars heard about the charity’s work when they met Barnardo’s Chief Executive Javed Khan in London.

The pair proudly displayed Barnardo’s logo on their bats while competing against the England one-day international (ODI) Series in May.

Babar said on Twitter he was “honoured to be supporting Barnardo’s.” Imam also tweeted: “They do great work supporting vulnerable children from all communities across the UK.”

Barnardo’s Chief Executive Javed Khan said: “As a huge cricket fan and amateur player, it was a real privilege to meet these young stars, and to tell them about how Barnardo’s supports vulnerable children across the UK. Barnardo’s reaches out to children from all communities who need our help.”