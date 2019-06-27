JKLF demands release of Yasin Malik from India’s Tihar jail

LONDON: The Diplomatic Bureau of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has called on the Indian government to immediately release its Chairman Yasin Malik, who is illegally incarcerated in India’s Tihar jail.

Chaired by its head Professor Zafar Khan, the Bureau in its meeting at its International Secretariat in London took stock of the situation arising out of the arrest of Yasin Malik under the draconian and oppressive Public Safety Act (PSA) in February and the ban imposed on the JKLF in March.

They also slammed strong arm tactics by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Yasin Malik, and Modi government’s continuous malicious campaign to malign JKLF’s legitimate political struggle and peaceful dissent, and that of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) in Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a statement the diplomatic Bureau strongly condemned the inhuman and ill treatment meted out to the illegally jailed leader by calling it Modi government’s policy of intimidation, and a deliberate attempt to subject the head of JKLF to physical and mental torture in solitary confinement.

The statement noted with grave concern at the rapidly failing health of Yasin Malik as a consequence of inadequate medical care, and noted that the severe infection in one of his eyes requires urgent treatment.

Peaceful dissent, noted the statement, is stifled with prominent leaders and activists incarcerated under laws like the PSA, and political parties committed to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict, are banned.

The Bureau’s statement added that the JKLF as a political movement has the capacity and the will to mount and embark upon a concerted political and diplomatic campaign throughout the world to expose India’s real face of militarised oppression in Kashmir with her deployment of 780,000 military and paramilitary troops, and her callously oppressive and vindictive policies towards political leaders like Yasin Malik who seek a just and equitable resolution of the 72-year-old Kashmir issue.

The statement added that the JKLF is in an active engagement with human rights organisations and interaction with various governments and political forces across many countries to convey the reality of Indian occupation and oppression in Kashmir; as well as to seek support against Indian government’s treatment and continued incarceration of Yasin Malik.

The statement called on the international community in general, and the leading powers, including the permanent members of the UN Security Council in particular, to play their rightful role in resolution of the Kashmir issue.