Boris, Jeremy ‘don’t believe no-deal will happen on Oct 31’

LONDON: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt do not think Britain will leave the European Union without a deal at the end of October, Tory grandee Ken Clarke has claimed.

The former chancellor said it is “utterly impossible” for the UK to crash out of the bloc without an agreement on the scheduled departure date of October 31. Clarke, a prominent Remain supporter, suggested the two Tory leadership contenders feel “obliged” to campaign on the basis that they would pursue a no-deal exit in the autumn.

Front-runner Johnson has said he will take Britain out of the EU by October 31 “do or die”, while Hunt insists he would not stick to the “arbitrary date” if a deal was in reach by then.

Speaking at a lunch in Westminster, Clarke told reporters: “I don’t think either candidate believes leaving with no-deal makes the slightest sense at all. Jeremy hedges it, Boris does his usual thing of changing the way he expresses it day by day.

“He’ll make his mind up what he’ll actually do regardless of what he has said if he actually finds himself prime minister. And I’m sure Jeremy will start getting back common sense if he finds himself prime minister. Neither of them thinks we’re going to leave with no deal on October 31 — it is in all practical terms utterly impossible.”

Clarke said he does not think the economy would collapse if Britain leaves without a deal, but the UK would be diminished economically. “We’ll have some short-term chaos if we literally have no deal, but you’re going to have to suffer short-term technical agreements to make sure your aeroplanes can take off, your medicines don’t run out, your food doesn’t run out. “I don’t think the economy will collapse: we might have a short-term recession because the Bank of England are going to have fun dealing with confidence in sterling and so on in the immediate aftermath.”