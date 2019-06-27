Rahat gets honorary doctorate from Oxford

LONDON/OXFORD: Iconic Pakistani playback and Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has received an honorary doctorate from the world-renowned Oxford University.

The prestigious ceremony took place on Wednesday in Oxford. An international music star, Rahat was presented with the Doctor of Music degree, as announced by the university previously.

Rahat said: “I am honoured to be accepting this degree from Oxford University, a world famous educational institution. This is a very special day for my family and me, but also for my fans, who have shared this journey with me. To be presented with this honour is a massive achievement and I am happy that my music has allowed me to reach such incredible heights.”

On receiving his doctorate, Rahat was set to perform at Oxford Town Hall on Thursday. The evening was to mark the occasion with the performance, as well as explore his family legacy and look back at his career to date.

Oxford University has previously recognised Rahat’s work by naming one of their prestigious music halls after the maestro.

He carries the torch for a family which has a rich cultural history in music, a heritage which includes over 600 years in Sufi and Qawwali music folklore, initially made famous in modern pop culture by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat’s uncle. In recent times, Rahat has won numerous globally recognised awards, performed for the British royal family at Buckingham Palace, performed at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, and amassed over 1 billion views on his music videos.

Earlier, while announcing that Rahat would be awarded the degree, Oxford University had described him as a “Pakistani singer, primarily of Qawwali, a devotional music of the Muslim Sufis”. “Born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, he began formal training at the age of seven and has since released more than 50 albums, performed in numerous high-profile concerts across the world and amassed a global following, achieving over one billion views online,” the varsity had said in a statement. “Rahat Ali Khan has sung more than 50 title tracks of television serials and over 100 film songs in both Hollywood and Bollywood.”