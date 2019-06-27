Teen dies after latest London stabbing

LONDON: A teenager has been stabbed to death as he took cover in a shop in the latest killing on the streets of London.

Police said the victim, believed to have been 18, was found with a stab injury in Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, on Wednesday night. Scotland Yard said a murder investigation has been launched and officers are looking into the circumstances of the incident, where exactly it took place and who was involved.

Local resident Derek Parks, 64, said the teenager went to a shop and was looking for cover after an incident in the street. He said: “The fighting happened outside the shop doorway and the gentleman came in from outside. He came into the shop for cover. The other guy came into the shop with the knife and stabbed him. The guy who got stabbed went towards the basement of the shop and was hiding.”

The knifeman ran and there was “a trail of blood” at the scene, according to Parks, who has lived in the area for 40 years. He said: “There is going to be a lot more stabbing on the streets if the government does not take serious action. It is also down to the parents to keep a check on the children. Life is a precious thing which we should all treasure. All life matters.”

Shopkeeper Sully Singh said there was a police cordon in place by the time he got to the store at around 9.45pm on Wednesday after a call from his night staff. He said: “I got a telephone call from the guys and when I came here everyone was shocked. They said an incident had happened. There was a fight.” He said the shop’s CCTV had been handed to police.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 9.20pm, along with paramedics and the London Air Ambulance. The teenager died at the scene a short time later. It is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the capital, which saw five killings in six days earlier this month.

Detective Inspector Luke Wyllie said: “A young man’s life has been tragically cut short. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very difficult time.

“We are doing everything we can to apprehend those involved. “Extra police and specialist units are working on the ground now to build a clearer picture of what took place and work to protect and reassure those in the local community.”