One killed, two wounded in Kulgam blast

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: One person was killed and two others critically wounded in a blast in the Kulgam district of Indian occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the blast took place in the Khudwani locality of the district when some people were trying to set fire to trash which contained the explosive material. In the ensuing blast, one person identified as Nazir Ahmed Bhat died immediately while two others suffered serious injuries. Both the injured were rushed to a local hospital, from where one of the wounded was referred to a district hospital in held Kashmir’s Islamabad district for specialised treatment.