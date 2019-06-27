close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 28, 2019

One killed, two wounded in Kulgam blast

Top Story

A
APP
June 28, 2019

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: One person was killed and two others critically wounded in a blast in the Kulgam district of Indian occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the blast took place in the Khudwani locality of the district when some people were trying to set fire to trash which contained the explosive material. In the ensuing blast, one person identified as Nazir Ahmed Bhat died immediately while two others suffered serious injuries. Both the injured were rushed to a local hospital, from where one of the wounded was referred to a district hospital in held Kashmir’s Islamabad district for specialised treatment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus