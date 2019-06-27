close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
June 28, 2019

NAB summons Shahbaz on July 5 to explain assets

Top Story

 
June 28, 2019

Ag NNI

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to appear before it on July 5.

The NAB notice, which was sent to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, advises him to appear before the anti-graft body at 2.00pm on Friday, July 5, and noted the former Punjab chief minister should submit information on all of his family’s assets — including those abroad — as well as accounts and vehicles.

It further stressed Sharif has to present details on receiving a sum of Rs112.2 million in foreign currency back in 2009. Geo News was able to ascertain it was received at the former Punjab chief minister’s residence.

