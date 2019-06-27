PM Khan takes ‘serious notice’ of soaring prices

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken “serious notice” of the soaring prices of commodities as the country grips with rising inflation, a near-continuous downward spiral of the rupee against the dollar and the advent of a tax-laden federal budget.

In a letter written to all provincial chief secretaries and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad by the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, Khan has taken notice of the “current disproportionate price hike and ineffectiveness of the controlling system”, and directed the provincial and federal authorities to launch a special campaign to control it.

The Prime Minister said the effective implementation of local and special laws concerning efficient service delivery and relief to the general public was one of the prime responsibilities of the field administration. Khan said the lack of coordination among various stakeholders, poor understanding or implementation and an indifferent attitude had established redundancy of these laws, thus increasing the sufferings of general public.

The Prime Minister said under the campaign, a strategy would be devised by all concerned stakeholders to implement price control laws effectively from the wholesale markets to retail shops. All the authorities concerned would make price and market control committees more effective and take stern action against the perpetrators under law.

The field officers have also been directed to frequently visit the wholesale markets and be present at the time of auctions to determine the realistic rates. The Prime Minister has also asked all the provincial secretaries to frequently a surprise check in the districts.

The special branch would report daily the implementation of directives to the chief secretary and the chief minister concerned. It has also been directed to develop a mechanism to check “unscrupulous elements” which charge disproportionate prices without sufficient cause, as well as taking strict action against the hoarders. Under this campaign, the price control committees would notify the rates of essential commodities regularly and also ensure their effective implementation. Moreover, a performance evaluation mechanism, with reward and punishment would be developed to ensure success of this campaign.

The letter had also sought an implementation report on the said directives to be submitted with the PM Office within seven days.