Pak-Afghan relations: Imran, Ghani vow ‘new chapter of friendship’

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani agreed on Thursday to open a new chapter of friendship and cooperation between both countries based on mutual trust and harmony for the benefit of their peoples.

The two leaders in a one-on-one meeting that was followed by delegation-level talks exchanged views aimed at advancing the cause of peace, stability and prosperity in the region. They agreed on the importance of crafting a forward-looking vision of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

The Prime Minister affirmed that Pakistan remained committed to bringing about a qualitative transformation in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations as part of his vision of a “peaceful neighbourhood”.

Prime Minister Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to support the Afghan peace process as a shared responsibility. He underlined that an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process was the only viable option to end decades-long conflict in Afghanistan. In this regard, Pakistan supported a result-oriented intra-Afghan dialogue, he added, as per a press statement issued by the PM Office.

The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and its commitment to stand by the Afghan people at this crucial juncture.

“Pakistan remains committed to a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan and wishes to have stronger political, trade, economic, and people-to-people relations with Afghanistan,” he added.

They emphasised that enduring peace in Afghanistan would bring rich economic dividends to both the countries and resolved to work together to broaden and deepen bilateral trade, streamline transit trade, and strengthen efforts for connectivity.

It was recognised that early completion of major energy connectivity projects such as Central Asia-South Asia (CASA 1000) electricity transmission line and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline would bring long-term economic benefits to the countries involved.

Further ways of strengthening trade, infrastructure and energy connectivity were also explored. It was agreed to optimally utilise the existing mechanisms including—Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA) and Joint Economic Commission (JEC)—to remove difficulties in transit and bilateral trade and to explore new possibilities of mutually-beneficial economic and commercial relations. The Prime Minister shared his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.

Earlier, on his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, President Ghani was given a 21-gun salute. An official welcoming ceremony, including Guard of Honour, was held at the PM House, where Prime Minister Khan warmly received President Ghani. The Prime Minister also hosted a banquet luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary and his entourage.