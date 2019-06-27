Askari-II dwellers faced with water crisis

PESHAWAR: The residents of Askari-II, Bara Road, on Thursday said that they have been without water for the past three days and held responsible a private contractor for the crisis.

The residents, mostly elderly ex-servicemen and their families, said the contractor had laid pipeline during winter to replace the old one with the financial assistance of Haji Waris Afridi, vice-president Peshawar Cantonment Board, Peshawar, and then disappeared.

“In our 20 years or so, we never faced a water crisis that we have been facing in the last three days. And it is because of the poor planning of the contractor and lack of check on him by the concerned authorities,” one the ex-serviceman complained.

Pleading anonymity, he said the contractor should have finished his work during winter when he laid the pipes, saying people usually don’t need much water during the cold season.

“Is it not injustice with the elderly people like us to stop water for three days and that too without any prior notice? How can I bring water for daily use,” he said.

Another elderly resident and retired government servant also complained that they were living without water for the last three days, saying no one was available in the CBP to listen to their complaint and send provide water to them.

“Would you believe, I haven’t been able to take a shower during the last two days for lack of water. I had to fetch drinking water from outside of the colony,” he complained.