Man seeks help to retrieve land

PESHAWAR: A resident of Darra Adamkhel, Saeed Afridi, has asked the authorities to recover his property, which his stepbrothers have occupied from him.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, he said that his three stepbrothers including Hamid Khan, Naeem Khan and Abid Khan had occupied the joint property of his father and were not giving them their due share.