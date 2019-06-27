Man seeks help to retrieve land

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A resident of Darra Adamkhel, Saeed Afridi, has asked the authorities to recover his property, which his stepbrothers have occupied from him.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, he said that his three stepbrothers including Hamid Khan, Naeem Khan and Abid Khan had occupied the joint property of his father and were not giving them their due share.
PESHAWAR: A resident of Darra Adamkhel, Saeed Afridi, has asked the authorities to recover his property, which his stepbrothers have occupied from him.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, he said that his three stepbrothers including Hamid Khan, Naeem Khan and Abid Khan had occupied the joint property of his father and were not giving them their due share.