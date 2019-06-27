CDA serves notices on hotels to vacate right of way

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served notices to the Islamabad Club, motels and hotels/club located along the Murree Road for immediate removal of encroachments and other installations established on the right of way or beyond the plot line. Building Control Section (BCS) of the authority, in connection with ongoing vigourus anti-encroachment drive have served notices to the motels and hotels including Embassy Lodge, Best Western, Dream Land Motel, Majestic Banquets and Ramada to remove barriers, guard-rooms, entry gates, iron grills, generators and other constructions and encroachments established on the right of way of the Murree Road.

Furthermore, Islamabad Club administration has also been served notice to remove the boundary wall and other installations established on the right of way of the road. These notices have been served under the clause 49-C of CDA Ordinance 1960.

It is pertinent to mention here that hotels/motels located along the Murree Road have been using the right of way of Murree Road as parking or other purposes. In the past no action in this regard was taken.

However, in continuation with Authority’s ongoing vigourous anti-encroachment drive in the city, action is being taken across the board without any discrimination and fear or favour.