close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 28, 2019

ANF celebrates Intl Day against drug abuse

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 28, 2019

Rawalpindi : Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) celebrated International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking throughout the country with highest enthusiasm by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction/awareness activities.

The drug demand reduction/awareness activities included walks, games/sports competitions, speech/debate competitions, lectures, seminar and workshops in different parts of country paying especial emphasis on major cities e.g. Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi etc. through regional directorates of ANF Pakistan to make general masses especially youth aware of hazard resulted by drug abuse in connection with the day.

Special drug awareness motorcar and bike rallies on 24 June 2019, from Faisal Mosque to F-9 Park, Islamabad and 25 June 2019 from T-Chowk to Ayub Park, Rawalpindi. A drug awareness stage drama ‘Andhair Nagri’ were also arranged by ANF Pakistan at auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council to observe International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking with professional fervor and to engage and attract young generation towards healthy activities.

Similarly, another drug awareness walk was arranged from PTC Chowk to F-9 Park, Islamabad and drug awareness stage drama ‘Band Gali’ was also arranged at Auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Arts in collaboration with PNCA, Islamabad, on 26th June 2019. Other than that, a drug awareness drama ‘Doraha’ was also presented by Anti-Narcotics Force, Pakistan at Murree Arts Council on Thursday, and organised a walk at Mall Road, Murree in which a large number of peoples and students of school & colleges participated.

In addition to these awareness activities, ANF also arranged display of banners, steamers, panaflexes at airports, railway stations, bus stops, roads, chowks, traffic signals and other important public places. Further, ANF awareness video messages have also been played on LEDs installed at airports, railway stations, important chowks, bus stops, shopping malls and other prominent places throughout Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus