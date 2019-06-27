close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
AFP
June 28, 2019

SL tourism fighting back from Easter bombings: minister

World

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s tourism industry is recovering faster than expected after the Easter Sunday suicide bombings shook the island nation, giving a much-needed boost to the economy, Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera told AFP.

The country was hit by mass cancellations after Islamic State-backed Jihadists attacked three churches and three hotels on April 21, leaving 258 dead, including dozens of foreigners. Yet even in the bombing’s aftermath, domestic tourists filled hotels, and visitors from key European markets are already starting to return, Samaraweera said in an interview on Wednesday.

Samaraweera had initially predicted that Sri Lanka could lose 30 percent of its tourism revenues -- about $1.5 billion this year -- but now believes the loss will be less than one billion.

