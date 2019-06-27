Armed gang raids tourist boat in New Caledonia

NOUMEA: A tourist boat was attacked by a gang armed with rifles and machetes off the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, authorities said on Thursday.

Two Australian holidaymakers and three guides were exploring tropical waters and a coral atoll near the island of Ouvea on Monday afternoon when raiders approached their boat and opened fire, public prosecutor Alexis Bouroz said.

"A boat from Ouvea came to meet them with seven to eight people on board, some of them apparently armed with guns and machetes," Bouroz said. The attackers fired shots in the air, at the windshield and a fender of the boat before five or six of them boarded.

Although the tourists were only "lightly injured", the skipper was knocked to the deck by a blow to the face, Bouroz said. The boat was then looted while one of its engines and electronic equipment was destroyed.

New Caledonia, which boasts the world’s largest enclosed lagoon, with magnificent coral, is a popular tourist destination. President of the southern province, Sonia Backes, strongly condemned the attack in a statement, saying it was "highly detrimental" to tourism. The "main perpetrator" has been identified and an investigation has been launched, Bouroz said.