FIFA opens disciplinary action against Cameroon

PARIS: FIFA on Wednesday announced disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon for misconduct and offensive behaviour in their women’s World Cup match against England.

England won Sunday’s last 16 tie 3-0 but the game at Valenciennes was marked by Cameroon players’ furious response to several refereeing decisions,. At one stage, they apparently threatened to walk off the pitch.

A spokesperson for football’s ruling body confirmed “proceedings have now been opened by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.” He added the investigation focused on “alleged breaches related to article 52 (team misconduct) and article 57 (offensive behaviour and fair play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code”.