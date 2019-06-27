close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 28, 2019

FIFA opens disciplinary action against Cameroon

Sports

AFP
June 28, 2019

PARIS: FIFA on Wednesday announced disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon for misconduct and offensive behaviour in their women’s World Cup match against England.

England won Sunday’s last 16 tie 3-0 but the game at Valenciennes was marked by Cameroon players’ furious response to several refereeing decisions,. At one stage, they apparently threatened to walk off the pitch.

A spokesperson for football’s ruling body confirmed “proceedings have now been opened by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.” He added the investigation focused on “alleged breaches related to article 52 (team misconduct) and article 57 (offensive behaviour and fair play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus