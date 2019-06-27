IMC to help Saadi Abbas fulfil Tokyo 2020 dream

KARACHI: Indus Motors Company (IMC) on Thursday announced that it will financially support Pakistan’s ace karateka Saadi Abbas and wheelchair table tennis player Zainab Barkat in their respective 2020 Olympics and 2020 Paralympic Games journey.

“This is a part of the company’s global ‘Start Your Impossible’ initiative that reflects the Olympics and Paralympics spirit of encouragement, challenge and progress,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMC Ali Asghar Jamali told a news conference here on Thursday.

Also present were the president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, vice-chairman of the IMC Yuji Takarada, Saadi Abbas and Zainab Barkat. Saadi has to his credit several international titles, including the crowns of the Asian Championships, Commonwealth Karate Championships and US Open. Saadi is currently among the world’s leading 22 fighters. He is desperately trying to fight for an Olympic seat.

Zainab, who belongs to Peshawar, is a six-time national wheelchair table tennis champion. She is currently undergoing training in Peshawar for next year’s Paralympic Games to be hosted by Tokyo.

Asghar Jamali said that this global initiative highlights the company’s mission of creating a barrier-free society and reinforces its values of humility, hard work, overcoming challenges, and never giving up.

“IMC has supported athletes in keeping the Pakistani flag high in international events. We believe that Saadi and Zainab will achieve marvelous success in their journey towards Olympic Games and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020,” said Jamali.

When asked why the IMC did not own a handful of Olympic prospects for a longer time, Jamali said they would do it if they got any better stuff. POA chief Arif Hasan appreciated the initiative of the IMC of supporting Pakistani athletes for the major cause.

“I take this opportunity to convey a very sincere appreciation from POA and from all sportspersons for this wonderful gesture of supporting the athletes,” Arif said. “There is a dire need of corporate sector coming up and supporting local athletes and IMC’s job in this regard is commendable. This does not only motivate local talent but also helps project the softer image of Pakistan globally. POA is striving diligently to bridge resource gap for Olympics participation,” he added.

He said that youth should keep dreaming and make sincere efforts to achieve their goals. Arif added that sport was the base for the development of human soul and spirit. He also praised Saadi, saying he did not get proper support in the initial stage of his career. “Saadi is a potentially glorious athlete but he did not get support from the start,” he said.

Responding to a question, Arif said that sports development depends on policies. “You know, sports development depends on the policies and talent hunt can only be done if there are competitions,” said Arif, also the vice-president of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Meanwhile, Saadi Abbas said that he would put in his best to make a cut for the Olympics. “I will put in all my efforts to make my country proud. I am thankful to everyone who has supported me and I appreciate Toyota’s role. It’s great that Toyota is also supporting other Pakistani talent in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations.”

Saadi revealed that POA also did a great job by extending its help in managing International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) scholarship for him that helped in his Olympic journey. “And now, IMC has rushed to my support. I am competing for an Olympic seat against the fighters of those nations who are spending millions of dollars on their Olympic journey.”

After having featured in a number of Olympic qualifying events this year, Saadi now eyes a medal in next month’s Asian Championships. “It would boost my ranking if I get a medal in the Asian Championships,” Saadi told ‘The News’ after the briefing.

Being a local star athlete, Saadi aims to build community support by training under-privileged children. He aims to teach and motivate the younger generation through these trainings. IMC will also help Saadi in this great initiative by renovating the facility of “National Institute of Karate Do Pakistan” in Lyari.

Zainab said that her basic purpose to come to the field was to set a precedent that disabled people could also do so much for their country. “My dream will come true if I get a chance to represent Pakistan in Paralympic Games through this support. My mission is to motivate other persons with disabilities so that they start believing in themselves and fulfilling their dreams.”

“Other organizations should also come forward like Toyota in supporting national athletes as it will give hope to them to achieve their best in the respective domains,” she said. Zainab started her career on February 2, 2005, and has been striving since with a dream to win Paralympics gold medal for Pakistan.