Man dies of cardiac arrest during brawl with neighbour

A man was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbour in the New Karachi area on Thursday.

Police officials said that the incident took place in Sector 5-D within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, and the body was later handed over to his family for burial after medico-legal formalities. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Imtiaz, son of Altaf.

According to the inquiry officer, Maqsood Hussain, the deceased was a labourer by profession and he apparently died of cardiac arrest during a fight with his neighbour overflowing sewerage water.

Man shot dead

A man was shot dead in a firing incident near Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 35-year-old Syed Shakeel Hussain, son of Ghalib Hussain. The body was later handed over to his family for burial.

Police officials reached the site of the incident and collected evidence. According to the police, Hussain, a resident of the Mehmoodabad area, was driving his car when some unidentified persons shot and killed him. He was shot once and died on the spot.

The police said that the deceased was shot once in his chest as the culprits fired from the front side of the car, adding that the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.