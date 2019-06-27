Ban on red zone rallies extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh Home Department has extended for another 180 days the ban on protests, demonstrations, rallies and assembly of more than five persons in sensitive areas/ places declared as the Red Zone in Karachi Division. The extension in the ban on rallies and protest demonstrations took effect on June 25. The ban had earlier been imposed in June 2018.
