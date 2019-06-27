Rangers arrest five suspects

The Rangers on Thursday claimed to have arrested five suspects during raids in various parts of a city. According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, the Rangers’ personnel carried out raids in the Madina Colony, Eidgah, Risala and Kalakot areas and arrested five suspects.

The suspects were identified as Ahsan, alias Zehrila, Akram, Noman, alias Nomi, Nasir and Javed. The spokesperson said they were involved in various cases of crimes, including street crime, robberies and theft of motorcycles. The Rangers also claimed to have seized arms, ammunition and narcotics from them.