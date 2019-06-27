Two blind women expected to see after corneal transplant

Two blind women are now expected to see the world after they underwent corneal transplants at the Spencer Eye Hospital of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday, health officials said.

“Today (Thursday) we transplanted two corneas to two permanently blind women, 60-year-old Ratan Bai and 40-year-old Ameena Begum, at the Spencer Eye Hospital,” said Dr Birbal Genani, KMC health and medical services senior director, while talking to The News.

He said the Spencer Eye Hospital had received three corneas donated from Sri Lanka for corneal transplant, which were imported to Pakistan by the Lions Club. Two of the corneas were transplanted into the eyes of the two women on Thursday; whereas, the third cornea would be transplanted into a girl today (Friday). The girl, 16-year old Maryam, would undergo a corneal transplant on Friday morning, Dr Genani said.

“Our corneal transplant operation has resumed after 12 to 15 years and so far, we have transplanted 10 corneas from Sri Lanka, of which we have successfully grafted nine of them. Tomorrow we are going to transplant another cornea to a permanently blind girl,” he explained.

The three corneas recently received by the eye hospital were donated by the Sri Lankan Eye Donation Society through the Lions of Pakistan (Lions Club Pakistan). The Lions Club’s Abubakar Karim and Arshad Islam handed the corneas over to KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman.

Dr Genani, who is also the eye hospital’s medical superintendent, said the three recipients of the donated corneas were selected by a committee comprising senior eye specialists, including Dr Niaz Brohi, a life member of the Sri Lankan Eye Donation Society.

The ophthalmologist thanked the Lions Club for helping the KMC resume corneal grafting at the eye hospital after several years. People of Pakistan should also be grateful to their Sri Lankan friends who donated their corneas for those who had lost their eyesight due to a variety of reasons, he said.

According to Dr Genani, Spencer Eye Hospital was once one of the leading health facilities in the region where people from across Pakistan and even Afghanistan used to come to avail medical services, but due to the authorities’ negligence, it lost its glory over time.

He said the KMC had initiated steps to restore the former glory of the hospital as it restarted corneal transplants and Phaco surgery. He added that the hospital relied on philanthropists’ help to provide these medical services and medicines free of charge and it needed the government’s support to become a world-class health facility once again.