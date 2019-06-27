JCR-VIS reaffirms FBL entity ratings

KARACHI: JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) at double A/A-One Plus. The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, a statement said on Thursday.

The previous rating action was announced on June 29, 2018. Long-term rating of ‘AA’ indicates high credit quality; protection factors are strong. Risk is modest, but may vary slightly from time-to-time because of economic conditions.

The short-term rating of ‘A-1+’ indicates highest certainty of timely payments; short-term liquidity, including internal operating factors and / or access to alternative source of funds, is outstanding and safety is just below risk-free government of Pakistan’s short-term obligations, it added.