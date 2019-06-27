close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 28, 2019

JCR-VIS reaffirms FBL entity ratings

Business

A
APP
June 28, 2019

KARACHI: JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) at double A/A-One Plus. The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, a statement said on Thursday.

The previous rating action was announced on June 29, 2018. Long-term rating of ‘AA’ indicates high credit quality; protection factors are strong. Risk is modest, but may vary slightly from time-to-time because of economic conditions.

The short-term rating of ‘A-1+’ indicates highest certainty of timely payments; short-term liquidity, including internal operating factors and / or access to alternative source of funds, is outstanding and safety is just below risk-free government of Pakistan’s short-term obligations, it added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus