Session on draft SME policy held

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Research and Policy Division organised an interactive session on Draft National SME Policy on Thursday.

FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai highlighted the issues of SMEs, including access to finance, high cost of doing business, low value-addition, technological advancement, and a complicated tax system. He also shared the success experience of SMEs of Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China etc.

Achakzai further suggested easy and favourable discounted rate access of finance to SMEs, establishment of SMEs zones and clusters etc.

FPCCI Standing Committee on R&D Convener MA Jabbar gave a presentation on draft National SME Policy and also deliberated the circumstances surrounding the whole issue from the beginning of inception of SME policy and its support by public sector from way back in 2007.

He suggested that the draft policy on SME requires to be thoroughly analysed as to its working implementation tools in view of present existing difficult coordination amongst federal ministries and even between the federation and provinces.

During the session, participants discussed the contents of the draft policy and suggested the government to provide an environment conducive for business with simplification of registration process and favourable trade and tax policy. Participants also urged the government to place safeguards post-privatisation of the SME bank.