Forex reserves fall to $14.351 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $14.351 billion during the week ended June 21 from $14.639 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $322 million to $7.282 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments. Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.069 billion, compared with $7.034 billion.
