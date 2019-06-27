Get your numbers right or have your days numbered

LAHORE: Governments in Pakistan mostly shy away from statistics that depict their poor performance, while private sector in its meetings with the government presents cooked up statistics that serve their purpose only. This attitude hampers proper planning to resolve problems.

It has often been observed that the governments highlight their achievements in a way that gives the public an impression of huge progress. For instance, the Musharaf regime boasted that it has tripled the tax revenues in its tenure but failed to point out that tax revenue as a percentage of the gross domestic product (GDP) declined from 13.5 percent at the time of military takeover to 10 percent.

This government has miserably failed to increase exports despite subsidies and facilitations to the exporters in addition to huge devaluation of rupee. But when the economic managers talk they do not take the responsibility of slight decline in exports in dollar terms but proudly announce that the exports in quantity terms have increased. We need more dollars irrespective of the quantity.

The health allocations are always quoted in terms of total sum earmarked. That health spending is constantly on the decline as a percentage of the GDP is yet to be highlighted. The prospects of a prodigious off-shore hydrocarbon discovery were ballyhooed like there is no tomorrow even before the start of the exploration to lift the nation’s morale that is down in the dumps. They are over-overhyping this whole thing without realising how badly the nation will be demoralised if that exploration turned out to be a dud.

Why can’t we keep it real? Why we play with their sentiments by boasting that improvement would be visible in 100 days, six months, and then in a year. The constant decline in the quality of life of common man after each of these deadlines deteriorates the creditability of the regime. The private sector keeps the governments under pressure by propagating engineered statistics. The basic textile representatives claim that 140 textile mills have already been closed down resulting in the loss of 1.5 million workers’ livelihoods. They conveniently ignore the exaggeration in this statement. An average spinning mill in Pakistan provides employment to 600 workers.

If 10 mills are closed, then 6,000 workers lose their job and if 100 mills close the job loss would be 60,000. Closure of 140 mills should result in the extinction of 84000 jobs. Let us assume that spinning mills create two times more jobs downstream. Even the total loss of jobs would 252000 (84000x3). The job loss is six times less than what representatives of the spinners claim.

The government officials remain mum on their claims. They should have asked them to show the social security registration of 1.5 million employees that lost jobs. It is worth noting that all spinners claim they are fully documented. This means that they must be registering their workers with provincial social security departments. But the record of these departments would show that hardly 60,000 spinning workers are registered in social security network. And there are over 350 spinning mills that are still continuing with their operations in the country.

As the government planners do not seriously study statistics they have no idea about the impact of their economic decisions. They do not calculate the impact of their decisions on the businesses.

For instance, in the new budget the government has reduced the duty on tyres to curb smuggling. The planners do not realise that it is not the higher duty that encourages smuggling as duty on tyres ranges from 5-10 percent. A one notch reduction would bring the duty down to 5 percent. The major impact on imported as well as domestically produced tyres is that of 17 percent sales tax. Duty reduction by 5 percent would not discourage smugglers as their main saving is avoidance of sales tax.

The government has earlier abolished duty on import of trucks and bus tyres from China but those that imported tyres at zero duty could not dispose of their tyres because the smuggling of these tyres continued and were sold at cheaper rates because they avoided the 17 percent sales tax.

Therefore, it is indispensable for the ‘policy developers’ to do their homework like it’s a matter of life and death and crunch their numbers without missing a decimal or a digit so that they could have a clear map of the impact of their measures, while taking the statistics provided, especially by the vested interests, with a pinch of salt.