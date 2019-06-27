Chemical industry rejects gas supply at RLNG rates

LAHORE: Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) is deeply concerned over the government’s decision to supply of system gas to the chemical units based entirely on re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) rates, The News learnt on Thursday.

“The chemical manufacturers, who were already feeling deprived due to unavailability of any relief from the government, are deeply perturbed on this decision as the RLNG rates are far higher than the ones to be charged for system gas,” Syed Iqbal Kidwai, secretary general PCMA, said in a letter to Razak Dawood, the commerce adviser to PM.

Kidwai, in the written communication available with The News, explained that till November 2019, the gas to the chemical industry was being supplied as a mix of system gas (28 percent) and RLNG (72 percent). “But, by end of the November, the chemical industry in Punjab was served a notice stating that the gas to chemical units would be supplied at 100 percent RLNG rates for three months only i.e. from November to 28th February, 2019,” he said.

Kidwai added that the industry had accepted this ad-hoc decision as goodwill with the government, believing that the previous rates would be resumed after three months in March 2019.

“Then March started and users assumed they will be supplied a mix of system gas (28 percent) and RLNG (72 percent), as per previous practice, but unfortunately, the government failed to keep its commitment in this regard and the rates have not been reversed so far,” the PCMA official said.

He said it was also regretfully noticed that zero-rated industries had been given undue preference at the cost of other industries. “The system gas, which was available for all the industries, had been diverted to zero-rated industries only,” he said. As such zero-rated industry is enjoying 50:50 mix of system gas and RLNG. As a result, the chemical industry has been deprived of its genuine right of getting 28 percent system gas from 1st March 2019, the PCMA official said. Kidwai in the letter to commerce adviser also pointed out that there was a wide difference between the price of gas and the RLNG.