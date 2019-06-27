Gold hits new high of Rs81,500/tola

KARACHI: Rupee devaluation on Thursday pushed gold up another Rs500/tola, bringing the final tally at close to Rs81,500/tola, dealers said.

According to rates announced by Karachi Saraf Association, price of 10 gram gold moved up by Rs428 to Rs69,872 from Rs69,444 a day ago. In the international market, gold traded at $1,405, registering an increase of $1 per ounce.

A member of All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association (ASSJA) said that despite of a decline in gold prices in the international market, rates increased in the local market, as rupee saw devaluation.

With currency depreciation, under cost in the local market increased to Rs4,000/tola from Rs3,000 a day ago compared against Dubai gold rates, he added. A continuous surge in gold prices in the international market and unstable rupee were the two major reasons behind the surge in prices.

Since July 18, the per tola price of 24 carat gold has increased by Rs21,500, while price of 10 grams of the yellow metal has risen by Rs18,400. During this period, the international gold market increased by $178/ounce.