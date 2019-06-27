A walk to create awareness

PESHAWAR: The 'youth ambassadors anti-narcotics force, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), organised a walk on Thursday to create awareness in the society against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Led by the 'youth ambassadors anti-narcotics force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), president, Abdul Hakeem, Abdullah, general secretary, Imran, vice-president and others, were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans. They marched on the road outside the Peshawar Press Club.