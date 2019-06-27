A walk to create awareness

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The 'youth ambassadors anti-narcotics force, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), organised a walk on Thursday to create awareness in the society against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Led by the 'youth ambassadors anti-narcotics force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), president, Abdul Hakeem, Abdullah, general secretary, Imran, vice-president and others, were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans. They marched on the road outside the Peshawar Press Club.
PESHAWAR: The 'youth ambassadors anti-narcotics force, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), organised a walk on Thursday to create awareness in the society against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Led by the 'youth ambassadors anti-narcotics force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), president, Abdul Hakeem, Abdullah, general secretary, Imran, vice-president and others, were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans. They marched on the road outside the Peshawar Press Club.