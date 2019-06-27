SCBA expects Supreme Judicial Council to uphold law on July 2

QUETTA: The Supreme Court Bar Association President, Amanullah Kanrani said they hope the Supreme Judicial Council will uphold law and justice while deciding over the Justice Faez Isa’s case and added while the bar does not want to influence the Council’s decision but in view of the government's malafide intent, we expect the SJC's decision to be based on judicial merit.

He said they have summoned the representatives of the lawyers’ fraternity in Islamabad from across the country to observe the proceedings of the SJC and to decide their future strategy in light of the emerging developments. Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Amanullah Kanrani said Dec 16, 1971 is the black day in Pakistan's history due to to the separation of East Pakistan and we fully understand the reasons behind the tragedy. He said despite that we seem bent upon committing excesses against the largest province which compelled a respectable politician of that province never to visit Lahore and speak Urdu.

Kanrani said while he appreciates the PPP’s role in struggling for democracy, constitution and for the rights of the smaller province, NFC accord, 18th Amendment and reconciliation, but in the prevailing atmosphere of lack of tolerance in politics the removal of Chairman Senate will be a very bad idea. He said due to wrong policies, the country is confronting serious threats to its integrity and sovereignty due to terrorism, corruption and economical turmoil. He said the prevailing crisis has caused setbacks to country's development, the inflation is seriously hurting the larger public and the incompetent government lacks discipline to address the serious issues. Against the backdrop, Karnani said the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on January 17, 2019 asked the constitutional institutions to play their due role but it is ironic that the positive narrative was ignored and the federation and the country are being weakened at the altar of short sighted and short term benefits.

The SCBA president said while Balochistan has not yet recovered from the shock of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti’s incident, renewed efforts are being made to create more tragic mistakes. He said efforts are being made to remove the only representative of the province in the Supreme Court and who happens to be the future Chief Justice of Pakistan. He said the same people who helped Lieut Gen Chisti to execute elected Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, supported dictatorial acts through the 17th Amendment have now adopted an animosity towards Balochistan. The SC Bar President said the proteges of officers like Lieut Gens Chisti, Hamid Gul and Ahsan now want to remove the Chairman Senate. He said the nomination of the Election Commission member from Balochistan is deadlocked due to rigidity of the government and the opposition. Posing a question to the 'champions ofthe political process,' Kanrani asked after inducting the procedures for constitution of the Election Commission, appointment of Chairman NAB and judges into the constitution through a wide bipartisan support into the 19th Amendment, why these positions are not being trusted. He said through an international conspiracy, the threats to the country's integrity and the feeling of deprivation among the people of Balochistan is being increased.

Amanullah said the Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council has jointly invited the lawyers fraternity to Islamabad on July 2 to express support for independence of judiciary and solidarity with Supreme Court judge Justice Faez Isa and Sindh High Court judge KK Agha against the presidential references. He said the lawyers’ representatives from Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, high court and provincial and district bar councils as well as the former members of the Supreme Court Bar have been invited to observe the Black Day on uly 2 and to express support for independence of judiciary and solidarity with the judges against their references. However the strike has been put off in Supreme Court, Sindh and Baluchistan due to the summer vacations. But the provincial bars can decide on boycotting courts depending on respective situations. The SCBA president said they will observe the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council’s and will decide on the future strategy according to the emerging developments. He said the Supreme Judicial Council is a constitutional forum and we do not want to influence its proceedings but due to the malafide and discriminatory behaviour of the government we expect justice and hope the Supreme Judicial Council will uphold the rule of law.