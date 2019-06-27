New FDE recruitment rules irk teaching community

ISLAMABAD: The federal government school and college teacher association has rejected new recruitment rules of FDE as these rules have created uneasiness and restlessness among all teaching community.

The teachers called for immediate review for enhancing higher qualification regarding promotion and allocation of 25 percent quota for direct recruitment for the post of Principal BS-19 Whereas in the history of Pakistan, no said post of Principal has been filled through direct recruitment.

Establishment Division earlier advised vide OM No.7/1/93-R-5 (Pr-I) dated 16-11-2018, that if any amendment to the recruitment rules is required, same may be made after the consultation with all stakeholders and especially those who gave representation to Secretary Establishment.

It was further recommended that Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training may prepare draft recruitment rules in accordance with Recruitment Rules of the posts in federal government schools under the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions (Centre/Garrison) to keep uniformity.

FDE has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Mst Farida Yasmeen, Principal (BS-20) and recommendations of the Recruitment Rules were submitted to FDE in stipulated time.

However, Federal Directorate of Education didn't follow the instruction of Establishment Division. It neither called any stakeholder who submitted representation to Secretary Establishment, nor forwarded the recommendation of Mst Farida Yasmeen committee to the concerned CP of Establishment Division.

The new recruitment rules have already been challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC). Six (6) petitions have been filed against these rules by different teaching cadres and IHC has already granted stay order and directed the respondents to restrain from making fresh appointment against the post of principal.