NAB recovered Rs326 bn from corrupt: chairman

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Thursday said the anti-corruption watch dog has so far recovered record Rs326 billion and deposited in the national exchequer.

Speaking in ‘Khulli Ketchery’, held every last Thursday of a month, he said NAB was utilising all available resources to recover the looted money in Mudarba and Musharka scandals. He said NAB was taking concerted efforts to arrange the return of looted money in Mudarba and Musharka scandals. He said as many as 43 suspects of the scandals have already been arrested. While other cases of such nature were at different stages of hearing in various accountability courts.

NAB chairman listened public complaints patiently in ‘Khuli Ketchery’ and issued orders to resolve the same. The complainants lauded chairman’s commitment to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country.

He said Gallup and Gillani survey said 59 per cent have lauded the efforts of NAB for eradication of corruption. They said NAB chairman has already transformed the bureau into a vibrant institution in last 18 months due to serious efforts of corruption eradication. International and national rating agencies has already acknowledged this in their reports.

NAB chairman directed officers of the bureau to computerise people’s complaints, inform the complainant about the status of their respective complaints and also convey resolution of the problem also. He directed officers deal the complainants with respect, besides ensuring to uphold their self-respect. He warned stern action in case of laxity.