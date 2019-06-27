close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

Uproar in Punjab: PA as opposition protests against deputy speaker

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Thursday witnessed uproar after the opposition members lodged a protest against Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The situation got tense in the House when opposition MPA Sheikh Alla-ud-Din was not allowed to speak. "Don’t try to dictate me," said Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad after the opposition MPAs protested for not being granted permission to speak. Opposition MPAs, including Waris Kallu, Malik Ahmed and other lodged the protest against the deputy speaker and PML-N MPAs also started chanting anti-government slogans.

