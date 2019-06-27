close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
June 28, 2019

Punjab NAB detains deputy director food

National

June 28, 2019

MULTAN: A special team of NAB Thursday arrested the deputy director food over corruption. A case against DD Food Muhammad Ajmal was under investigation. He was accused of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

Meanwhile, the NAB team arrested an accused on the charges of receiving Rs 150 million from the people on the pretext of selling arranging shops for them in Fashion Plaza. The NAB arrested Muhammad Hanif on charges of receiving Rs 150 million from from the public in the name of booking shops in Fashion Plaza.

