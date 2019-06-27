Kissan Ittehad takes back strike call

LAHORE: After the assurance from Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has taken back its call for protest given for July 1 in the whole province.

The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Central Chairman Chaudhry Anwar along with other representatives and members of Kissan Ittehad held a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday and informed him about the problems being faced by the farmers. The Punjab governor assured them of timely solution to their problems, upon which, they took back their protest call which was being launched on July 1.