Notices issued to KP govt over Eid announcement

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued a notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in a writ petition seeking the court order to declare the provincial government announcement of Eidul Fitr on 28 Ramazan in utter violation of the state religion and glory of Islam.

A division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Musarrat Hilali issued the notice to the provincial government through Advocate General to submit reply in the writ petition. The petition was filed by Shahid Orakzai, a citizen, in which he made Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister of Information, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Shah Farman Governor KP as respondents in the writ petition.

About the facts of the case, the petitioner stated that the respondent Information Minister, Shaukat Yousafzai had on June 3, officially announced the termination of the fasting month of Ramazan and Eidul Fitr. The petitioner stated that the fasting month was closed on 28th Ramazan in utter violation of the Quranic Commandments about the month and ironically the decision was made by the provincial government in hearsay in downtown Peshawar.

It was submitted in the petition that the minister has literally converted Ramazan into the month of February without ever gauging the complications and impact on the federal structure of the state.